Friday's High School Baseball Scores

Regular Season

Wister 3, Hartshorne 1

Playoffs

Class 3A District Tournament at Spiro

Wilburton 5, Spiro 4, 9 inn., Wilburton wins district title, Spiro eliminated from playoffs

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Calera

Moss 8, Leflore 4, Moss advances to state, Leflore eliminated from playoffs

At Red Oak

Tulsa Regent Prep 12, Pittsburg 2, Pittsburg eliminated from playoffs

Red Oak 8, Tulsa Regent Prep 6, Red Oak advances to state, Tulsa Regent Prep eliminated from playoffs

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley