Friday's High School Baseball Scores

McLoud Tournament

Dale 4, Poteau 1

Poteau 7, Byng 3

Deer Creek-Edmond/Piedmont Tournament

Poteau JV 16, Edmond North 12

Poteau JV 4, Weatherford 2

Smithville Tournament

Championship Semifinals

Wister 6, Howe 3

Antlers 20, Smithville 2

Consolation Semifinal

Haworth 9, Battiest 2

Crowder Tournament

Single Elimination

Wilburton 12, Chouteau-Mazie 3, Chouteau-Mazie eliminated.

Panama 13, Wilburton 3, Wilburton eliminated.

Stuart 14, Canadian 6, Canadian eliminated.

Stigler 10, Stuart 1, Stuart eliminated.

McCurtain Tournament

McCurtain 10, Talihina 0, Talihina eliminated.

Roland 3, Bokoshe 0

Tiger/Zebra Classic

At Pryor

Tahlequah 4, Red Oak 3

Tahlequah 4, Tulsa NOAH 2

Tulsa NOAH 5, Pryor 4

Pryor 10, Coweta 2

At Claremore

Sand Springs 9, Tulsa Washington 6

Sand Springs 7, Claremore 2

Oktaha 11, Skiatook 2

Claremore 7, Joplin, Mo., 3

Joplin Mo., 14, Skiatook 0

Kingston Tournament

Durant 4, Spiro 1

Stonewall 2, Broken Bow 1

Kingston 4, Marietta 1

Calera 9, Asher 1

Editor's Note: Pocola's game at Quinton got canceled, and Heavener's home game against Acorn, Ark., was canceled due to wet fields. No make-up date on either game has been set as of press time.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley