Friday's High School Baseball Scores
McLoud Tournament
Dale 4, Poteau 1
Poteau 7, Byng 3
Deer Creek-Edmond/Piedmont Tournament
Poteau JV 16, Edmond North 12
Poteau JV 4, Weatherford 2
Smithville Tournament
Championship Semifinals
Wister 6, Howe 3
Antlers 20, Smithville 2
Consolation Semifinal
Haworth 9, Battiest 2
Crowder Tournament
Single Elimination
Wilburton 12, Chouteau-Mazie 3, Chouteau-Mazie eliminated.
Panama 13, Wilburton 3, Wilburton eliminated.
Stuart 14, Canadian 6, Canadian eliminated.
Stigler 10, Stuart 1, Stuart eliminated.
McCurtain Tournament
McCurtain 10, Talihina 0, Talihina eliminated.
Roland 3, Bokoshe 0
Tiger/Zebra Classic
At Pryor
Tahlequah 4, Red Oak 3
Tahlequah 4, Tulsa NOAH 2
Tulsa NOAH 5, Pryor 4
Pryor 10, Coweta 2
At Claremore
Sand Springs 9, Tulsa Washington 6
Sand Springs 7, Claremore 2
Oktaha 11, Skiatook 2
Claremore 7, Joplin, Mo., 3
Joplin Mo., 14, Skiatook 0
Kingston Tournament
Durant 4, Spiro 1
Stonewall 2, Broken Bow 1
Kingston 4, Marietta 1
Calera 9, Asher 1
Editor's Note: Pocola's game at Quinton got canceled, and Heavener's home game against Acorn, Ark., was canceled due to wet fields. No make-up date on either game has been set as of press time.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
