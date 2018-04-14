Friday's High School Baseball Scores

Regular Season

Bokoshe at Arkoma, rained out, will not be rescheduled.

Kinta at Cameron, rained out, will not be rescheduled.

Howe vs. Clever, Mo., at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark., rained out, will not be rescheduled.

Smithville at Haileyville, rained out, will not be rescheduled.

Tournaments

Coal Mining Classic

Silo 9, Poteau 4

Ripley 2, Wilburton 0

Oktaha 13, Hartshorne 3

Infinity Wood Bat Classic

At Coweta

Red Oak 7, Sallisaw 6

Red Oak 3, Coweta 0, suspended by rain, to resume at noon today.

Coweta vs. Bristow, rained out

At Wagoenr

Tulsa NOAH 2, Tahlequah 0

Tulsa NOAH vs. Wagoner, rained out.

Drumright vs. Wagoner, rained out.

Editor's Note: Day 2 action of the Sallisaw-Central Tiger Shootout was rained out. Only championship side play will take place today.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley