Friday's High School Baseball Scores
Regular Season
Bokoshe at Arkoma, rained out, will not be rescheduled.
Kinta at Cameron, rained out, will not be rescheduled.
Howe vs. Clever, Mo., at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark., rained out, will not be rescheduled.
Smithville at Haileyville, rained out, will not be rescheduled.
Tournaments
Coal Mining Classic
Silo 9, Poteau 4
Ripley 2, Wilburton 0
Oktaha 13, Hartshorne 3
Infinity Wood Bat Classic
At Coweta
Red Oak 7, Sallisaw 6
Red Oak 3, Coweta 0, suspended by rain, to resume at noon today.
Coweta vs. Bristow, rained out
At Wagoenr
Tulsa NOAH 2, Tahlequah 0
Tulsa NOAH vs. Wagoner, rained out.
Drumright vs. Wagoner, rained out.
Editor's Note: Day 2 action of the Sallisaw-Central Tiger Shootout was rained out. Only championship side play will take place today.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
