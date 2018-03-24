Friday's High School Baseball Scores [UPDATED]
Saturday, March 24, 2018
Regular Season
Poteau 9, Harrah 6
Pocola 10, Arkoma 1
Tournaments/Festivals
Preston Festival
Buffalo Valley 9, Okmulgee 8
Stroud 11, Buffalo Valley 1
Ketchum Hardball Festival
Rejoice Christian 8, Leflore 6
Union City Festival
Whitesboro 10, Union City 4
Wister 11, Burns Flat-Dill City/Canute 10
Wister JV 4, Union City JV 2
Olustee 13, Smithville 5
Smithville JV 10, Garber 5
Battiest Tournament
Championship Semifinals
McCurtain 16, Clayton 4
Battiest 12, Fort Towson 0
Consolation Quarterfinal
Bokoshe 14, Eagletown 5, Eagletown eliminated.
Consolation Semifinals
Cameron 17, Kinta 0, Kinta eliminated.
Braggs 20, Bokoshe 12, Bokoshe eliminated.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
