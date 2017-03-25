Friday's High School Baseball Scores/Rainouts
Saturday, March 25, 2017
McLoud Tournament
Blanchard 12, Poteau 2
Deer Creek-Edmond JV Tournament
Poteau JV 15, Norman Freshmen 1
Poteau JV 17, Deer Creek-Edmond Blue 5
Crowder Demon Classic
Panama 10, Kiowa 7
Boswell Tournament
Whitesboro vs. Idabel, championship semifinals, rained out
Editor's note: Friday's Heavener at Spiro game, Spiro's games at the Okay Tournament, Wister's games at the Oktaha Tournament and the Smithville Tournament games were rained out.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
