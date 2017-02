Friday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class 4A District Tournament at Poteau

Poteau boys 64, Sallisaw 53

Sallisaw girls 38, Poteau 23

Class 3A District Tournament at Heavener

Spiro boys 62, Heavener 36

Heavener girls 42, Spiro 37

Class 2A District Tournaments

At Howe

Wister girls 60, Oktaha 48, Oktaha eliminated

Oktaha boys 75, Howe 68, 2 OT, Howe eliminated

At Talihina

Panama boys 63, Pocola 56, Pocola eliminated

Talihina girls 65, Panama 41, Panama eliminated

Class A Regional Tournaments

At Okemah

Arkoma boys 65, Oaks 59, Oaks eliminated

Oaks girls 51, Cameron 36, Cameron eliminated

At Tupelo

Smithville boys 68, Tupelo 50, Tupelo eliminated

Stringtown girls 39, Red Oak 37, Red Oak eliminated

New Lima girls 55, Smithville 43, Smithville eliminated

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Wapanucka

Leflore girls 41, Bennington 33, Bennington eliminated

Buffalo Valley boys 67, Bokoshe 37, Bokoshe eliminated

Buffalo Valley girls 38, Wapanucka 26, Wapanucka eliminated

At Henryetta

Whitesboro boys 49, Moyers 34, Moyers eliminated

Whitesboro girls 45, McCurtain 35, McCurtain eliminated

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley