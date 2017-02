Friday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class 4A Regional Tournament

At Ada High School

Consolation Semifinals

Checotah boys 58, Poteau 56, Poteau eliminated

Stilwell girls 66, Poteau 50, Poteau eliminated

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Beggs

Consolation Semifinals

Hartshorne boys 59, Spiro 49, Spiro eliminated

Class 2A Regional Tournament

At Panama's Razorback Event Center

Consolation Semifinals

Pocola girls 59, Savanna 56, Savanna eliminated

Talihina girls 56, Tishomingo 51, Tishomingo eliminated

Wister boys 85, Rattan 78, Rattan eliminated

Class A Area Tournament

At Byng

Consolation Semifinals

Red Oak boys 48, Okarche 30, Okarche eliminated

Class B Area Tournament

Boys Championship

Leflore 45, Kinta 43, Leflore advances to state

Boys Consolation Semifinals

Whitesboro 61, Battiest 55, Battiest eliminated

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley