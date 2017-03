Class 2A Area Tournament

At Wilburton

Championships

Girls

Howe 80, Tushka 41, Howe advances to state

Boys

Talihina 58, Wright City 49, Talihina advances to state

Boys Consolation Semifinals

Wister 65, Sallisaw-Central 57, Sallisaw-Central eliminated

Class B State Tournament

At State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City

Semifinals

Leflore 52, Leedey 51

Calumet 74, Kinta 66

