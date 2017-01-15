Friday's High School Basketball Scores
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Boys
Poteau 35, Muldrow 34
Arkoma 78, Cameron 51
Howe 74, Bokoshe 53
Wister 72, Keota 29
Whitesboro 60, Moyers 50
Smithville 59, Eagletown 29
Stigler 57, Heavener 32
Hartshorne 49, Pocola 30
Stilwell 63, Spiro 54
Wilburton 54, Talihina 47
Preston 57, Red Oak 46
Girls
Muldrow 61, Poteau 42
Cameron 54, Arkoma 40
Howe 83, Bokoshe 41
Wister 45, Keota 31
Smithville 44, Eagletown 21
Stigler 43, Heavener 36
Hartshorne 61, Pocola 41
Stilwell 42, Spiro 40
Wilburton 65, Talihina 37
Moyers 33, Whitesboro 26
Preston 53, Red Oak 35
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
