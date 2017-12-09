Friday's High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Heavener 85, Poteau 79
Spiro 72, Sallisaw 59
Kinta 67, Arkoma 51
Girls
Poteau 52, Heavener 48
Spiro 43, Sallisaw 31
Kinta 47, Arkoma 43
Tournaments
Eastern Oklahoma State College High School Invitational Tournament in Wilburton
3rd-Place Games
Blue Bracket
Girls
Leflore 52, Cameron 37
Boys
Cameron 57, Gans 41
Gold Bracket
Boys
Stuart 70, Leflore 34
Girls
Stuart 38, Haileyville 37
Pick and Shovel Classic at Hartshorne
Consolation Semifinals
Boys
Tushka 49, Hartshorne JV 16
Hartshorne 63, Crowder 16
Girls
Crowder 28, Wister 25
Oktaha 55, Hartshorne JV 41
Porum Invitational Tournament
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Panama 70, McCurtain 35
Webbers Falls 53, Canadian 51
Consolation Semifinals
Hulbert 58, Oaks 42
Cave Springs 64, Porum 62
Quinton Tournament
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Rattan 73, Howe 66, OT
Caddo 51, Quinton 49
Consolation Semifinals
Morris 52, Pocola 51
Warner 61, Weleetka 48
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Pocola 51, Quinton 30
Morris 34, Rattan 32
Consolation Semifinals
Caddo 48, Howe JV 35
Warner 37, Weleetka 28
Nike Tournament of Champions at Fort Smith [Ark.] Northside High School
Championship Semifinals
Van Buren, Ark., 62, Howe 61
Fort Smith Northside 65, Bossier City, La., 31
Consolation Semifinals
Altus Navajo 45, Tulsa East Central 32
Vinita 62, Fort Smith Southside 41
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
