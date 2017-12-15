Friday's High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Smithville 68, Eagletown 44
Clayton 70, Leflore 59
Girls
Smithville 79, Eagletown 17
Clayton 42, Leflore 32
Tournaments
Wilburton Tournament
Opening-Round Games
Boys
Hartshorne 65, Poteau 39
Red Oak 48, Wilburton JV 14
Wilburton 83, Poteau JV 38
Eufaula 64, Stigler 40
Girls
Poteau 59, Eufuala 42
Wilburton 49, Red Oak 22
Hartshorne 58, Poteau JV 21
Stigler 60, Wilburton JV 20
Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament at Talihina
Opening-Round Games
Boys
Talihina 79, Victory Life 26
Broken Bow 78, Pocola 39
Valliant 51, Antlers 45
Rattan 62, Quinton 45
Girls
Talihina 66, Valliant 48
Pocola 69, Antlers 26
Broken Bow 74, Victory Life 10
Quinton 28, Rattan 24
Green Valley Conference Tournament at McCurtain
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Cameron 47, Keota 39
McCurtain 49, Panama 43
Consolation Championship
Wister 49, Arkoma 47
First Bank Classic at McAlester's SE Expo Center
Championship Semifinals
Boys
Whitesboro 63, Coalgate 61
Kinta 56, Savanna 40
Girls
Whitesboro 40, Wright City 37
Savanna 64, Stuart 37
Indianola Tournament
Opening Round
Boys
Indianola 73, Bokoshe 37
Wetumka 62, Clayton JV 42
Battiest 74, Lakewood Christian 55
Maud 56, Moss 52
Girls
Maud 50, Bokoshe 21
Battiest 70, Lakewood Christian 9
Wetumka 49, Indianola 22
Moss 57, Clayton JV 52
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
