Friday's High School Basketball Scores

"Court of Dreams" in Oklahoma City

Boys

Whitesboro 58, Bennington 53

Girls

Bennington 48, Whitesboro 40

Alma [Ark.] Airedale Classic

Girls

Championship

Alma, Ark., 38, Heavener 30

3rd-Place

Elkins, Ark., 56, Acorn, Ark., 53

Consolation Championship

Lavaca 54, Johnson County [Ark.] Westside 45, OT

7th-Place Game

Greenland, Ark., 61, Little Rock [Ark.] J.A. Fair 19

Boys

Championship

Alma, Ark., 52, Lavaca, Ark., 39

3rd-Place Game

Northwest Arkansas Hornets 68, Greenland, Ark., 50

Consolation Championship

Acorn, Ark., 70, Elkins, Ark., 65

7th-Place Game

Johnson County [Ark.] Westside 75, Heavener 71

Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield, Ark.

Boys

Championship Semifinals

Booneville, Ark., 50, Arkoma 48, Arkoma eliminated

Vian 50, West Fork, Ark., 22

Consolation Games

Hackett, Ark., 46, Mulberry, Ark., 43

Mansfield, Ark., 64, Lamar, Ark., 63

Girls

Championship Semifinals

Vian 35, West Fork, Ark., 25

Hackett, Ark., 45, Magazine, Ark., 20

Consolation Games

Booneville, Ark., 41, Mansfield, Ark., 33

Waldron, Ark., 53, Mulberry, Ark., 34

Bertha Frank Teage Mid-America Classic at East Central University in Ada

Girls Championship Semifinals

Harrah 64, Howe 38

Cashion 54, Perkins-Tryon 34

Girls Consolation Semifinals

Latta 42, Beggs 35

Hammon 47, Byng 34

