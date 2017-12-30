Friday's High School Basketball Scores
"Court of Dreams" in Oklahoma City
Boys
Whitesboro 58, Bennington 53
Girls
Bennington 48, Whitesboro 40
Alma [Ark.] Airedale Classic
Girls
Championship
Alma, Ark., 38, Heavener 30
3rd-Place
Elkins, Ark., 56, Acorn, Ark., 53
Consolation Championship
Lavaca 54, Johnson County [Ark.] Westside 45, OT
7th-Place Game
Greenland, Ark., 61, Little Rock [Ark.] J.A. Fair 19
Boys
Championship
Alma, Ark., 52, Lavaca, Ark., 39
3rd-Place Game
Northwest Arkansas Hornets 68, Greenland, Ark., 50
Consolation Championship
Acorn, Ark., 70, Elkins, Ark., 65
7th-Place Game
Johnson County [Ark.] Westside 75, Heavener 71
Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield, Ark.
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Booneville, Ark., 50, Arkoma 48, Arkoma eliminated
Vian 50, West Fork, Ark., 22
Consolation Games
Hackett, Ark., 46, Mulberry, Ark., 43
Mansfield, Ark., 64, Lamar, Ark., 63
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Vian 35, West Fork, Ark., 25
Hackett, Ark., 45, Magazine, Ark., 20
Consolation Games
Booneville, Ark., 41, Mansfield, Ark., 33
Waldron, Ark., 53, Mulberry, Ark., 34
Bertha Frank Teage Mid-America Classic at East Central University in Ada
Girls Championship Semifinals
Harrah 64, Howe 38
Cashion 54, Perkins-Tryon 34
Girls Consolation Semifinals
Latta 42, Beggs 35
Hammon 47, Byng 34
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: