Friday's High School Basketball Scores
Saturday, January 13, 2018
Boys
Muldrow 75, Poteau 73, OT
Wister 71, Arkoma 66
Panama 75, Bokoshe 23
Howe 89, Keota 56
Smithville 95, Eagletown 39
Heavener 68, Stigler 61
Red Oak 74, Preston 73
Whitesboro 90, Panola 36
Hartshorne 66, Pocola 28
Wilburton 54, Talihina 53
Girls
Muldrow 68, Poteau 32
Arkoma 38, Wister 32
Panama 46, Bokoshe 41
Howe 90, Keota 36
Smithville 78, Eagletown 13
Heavener 43, Stigler 31
Whitesboro 61, Panola 8
Hartshorne 65, Pocola 44
Preston 53, Red Oak 52
Wilburton 56, Talihina 30
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: