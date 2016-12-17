Friday's High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Broken Bow 72, Heavener 40
Girls
Broken Bow 56, Heavener 41
Tournaments
Wilburton Roundball Classic
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Red Oak 56, Poteau 45
Wilburton 41, Spiro 39
Consolation Semifinals
Eufaula 63, Lakewood 50
Hartshorne 60, Stigler 37
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Stigler 45, Poteau 29
Eufaula 41, Red Oak 21
Consolation Semifinals
Spiro 44, Wilburton 38
Hartshorne 58, Lakewood 24
Green Valley Conference Tournament at Keota
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Wister 74, Arkoma 59
Panama 64, Howe 51
Consolation Semifinals
Keota 56, Cameron 47
McCurtain 82, Bokoshe 74
Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament at Talihina
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Talihina 56, Cashion 51
Rattan 64, Sallisaw-Central 58
Consolation Semifinals
Pocola 38, Haileyville 26
Antlers 49, Valliant 46
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Rattan 54, Talihina 38
Valliant 59, Antlers 45
Consolation Semifinals
Pocola 69, Caney 54
Sallisaw-Central 63, Haileyville 29
First National Bank Classic at McAlester's SE Expo Center
Consolation Semifinals
Boys
Whitesboro 58, Pittsburg 51
Stuart 50, Coalgate 41
Girls
Whitesboro 53, Pittsburg 33
Calera 53, Kinta 36
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
