Friday's High School Fast-Pitch Softball Playoff Scores

Class 3A Regional Tournaments

At Vian

Heavener 4, Chandler 3, 8 inn., Chandler eliminated

Morris 11, Heavener 5, Morris qualifies for state, Heavener eliminated from playoffs

At Oktaha

Pocola 3, Meeker 0, Meeker eliminated

Oktaha 9, Pocola 7, Oktaha qualifies for state, Pocola eliminated from playoffs

At Purcell

Purcell 8, Spiro 0, Spiro eliminated

Purcell 5, Lindsay 2

Purcell 2, Lindsay 1, Purcell qualifies for state, Lindsay eliminated from playoffs

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Fairland

Fairland 10, Wyandotte 5, Wyandotte eliminated

Fairland 8, Howe 5

Howe 6, Fairland 4, Howe qualifies for state, Fairland eliminated from playoffs

At Savanna

Savanna 11, Stratford 1

Hulbert 2, Wister 0

Wister 10, Stratford 0, Stratford eliminated

Savanna 7, Hulbert 3

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Whitesboro

Whitesboro 5, Moss 3

Leflore 10, Oaks 0

Moss 13, Oaks 7, Oaks eliminated

Whitesboro 9, Leflore 6

At Red Oak

Red Oak 9, Webbers Falls 0

Carney 5, Bowlegs 1

Webbers Falls 3, Bowlegs 0, Bowlegs eliminated

Red Oak 4, Carney 0

