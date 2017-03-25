Friday's high school softball games rained out, canceled

All of Friday's softball action was rained out, with the exception of Whitesboro's home game with Canadian — which was canceled by Canadian.

The final day of action at the Red Oak Tournament was rained out and moved to beginning at 3 this afternoon [Saturday afternoon] with Red Oak and Broken Bow playing at 3 p.m. in the winner's-bracket finals, with the losing meeting Wister at 4 p.m. in the loser's-bracket finals. The title game is set for 5 p.m., with the if-game at 6 p.m.

Other rainouts were Arkoma at Roland, Heavener and Eufaula at Checotah and the second day of action at the Soper Tournament for Leflore and Smithville.