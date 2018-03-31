Friday's High School Softball Scores

SAFE! — Heavener's Makenzie Wilson, right, slides safely into home plate as Pocola catcher Belle Williams tries to corral the throw during Friday's game during the second day of the 2018 Howe Lady Lions Softball Classic. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, March 31, 2018

Howe Lady Lions Softball Classic
Battiest 13, Whitesboro 5
Pocola 14, Talihina 1
Heavener 22, Battiest 4
Whitesboro 17, Talihina 0, Talihina eliminated
Heavener 18, Pocola 17
Soper Paige Manion Memorial Tournament
Smithville 18, Rock Creek 5
Coalgate 15, Fort Towson 3
Hugo 17, Wright City 2
Soper 10, Coleman 9
Rock Creek def. Clayton
Idabel 14, Antlers 6
Rattan 19, Hugo 0
Coalgate 15, Soper 3
Calera 9, Idabel 4
Hugo 16, Clayton 3, Clayton eliminated
Wright City 6, Rock Creek 4, Rock Creek eliminated
Soper 10, Antlers 6, Antlers eliminated

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

