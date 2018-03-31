Friday's High School Softball Scores
Saturday, March 31, 2018
Howe Lady Lions Softball Classic
Battiest 13, Whitesboro 5
Pocola 14, Talihina 1
Heavener 22, Battiest 4
Whitesboro 17, Talihina 0, Talihina eliminated
Heavener 18, Pocola 17
Soper Paige Manion Memorial Tournament
Smithville 18, Rock Creek 5
Coalgate 15, Fort Towson 3
Hugo 17, Wright City 2
Soper 10, Coleman 9
Rock Creek def. Clayton
Idabel 14, Antlers 6
Rattan 19, Hugo 0
Coalgate 15, Soper 3
Calera 9, Idabel 4
Hugo 16, Clayton 3, Clayton eliminated
Wright City 6, Rock Creek 4, Rock Creek eliminated
Soper 10, Antlers 6, Antlers eliminated
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
