Friday's High School Softball Scores

Tournaments/Festivals

Dale Festival

At Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee

Howe 20, Asher 10

Stroud 15, Howe 14

Bill Watts Spring Classic at Battiest

Opening Round

Clayton 11, McCurtain 3

Wright City def. Buffalo Valley

Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Battiest def. Idabel

Smithville 11, Clayton 4

Heavener 19, Wright City 0

Haworth 25, Heavener JV 24

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Smithville 17, Battiest 7

Loser's-Bracket Opening Round

Heavener JV 15, Buffalo Valley 5

McCurtain 15, Idabel 8

Loser's-Bracket Second Round

McCurtain 8, Wright City 5

Caney Tournament

Wister 14, Roff 6

Wister 16, Tushka 13

Wister 8, Bennington 0

Webbers Falls Tournament

Leflore 11, Sallisaw-Central 3

Porum 10, Leflore 9, 8 inn.

Editor's Note — Whitesboro's games at the Dale Festival were rained out.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley