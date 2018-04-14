Friday's High School Softball Scores
Tournaments/Festivals
Dale Festival
At Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee
Howe 20, Asher 10
Stroud 15, Howe 14
Bill Watts Spring Classic at Battiest
Opening Round
Clayton 11, McCurtain 3
Wright City def. Buffalo Valley
Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Battiest def. Idabel
Smithville 11, Clayton 4
Heavener 19, Wright City 0
Haworth 25, Heavener JV 24
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Smithville 17, Battiest 7
Loser's-Bracket Opening Round
Heavener JV 15, Buffalo Valley 5
McCurtain 15, Idabel 8
Loser's-Bracket Second Round
McCurtain 8, Wright City 5
Caney Tournament
Wister 14, Roff 6
Wister 16, Tushka 13
Wister 8, Bennington 0
Webbers Falls Tournament
Leflore 11, Sallisaw-Central 3
Porum 10, Leflore 9, 8 inn.
Editor's Note — Whitesboro's games at the Dale Festival were rained out.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
