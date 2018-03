Red Oak 18, Poteau 2

Oktaha JV 12, Poteau 5

Howe 18, Oktaha 13

Howe 12, Oktaha JV 0

Red Oak 20, Oktaha 10

Editor's Note: By Howe being the only team to win all its games in the two-day tournament, the Lady Lions were crowned tournament champions.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley