Friday/Saturday High School Fall Baseball Scores

SUPER SAVAGES — The Leflore Savages won the Class B District Tournament on Friday afternoon in Buffalo Valley. Photo by Suzie CormierDISTRICT KINGS — The Whitesboro Bulldogs won the Class B District Tournament on Friday afternoon at Farris Fry Baseball Complex in Whitesboro. Photo by Kathy MingsWONDERFUL WILDCATS — The Wister Wildcats won the Class A District Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Wister. Photo by Alice Thornburg
Saturday, September 23, 2017

Friday
Class A District Tournament
At Wister
Wister 6, Howe 5, Howe eliminated from playoffs
Wister 5, Rattan 4, 11 inn.
Class B District Tournaments
At Buffalo Valley
McCurtain 10, Buffalo Valley 7, Buffalo Valley eliminated from playoffs
Leflore 6, McCurtain 0, Leflore advances to regionals, McCurtain eliminated from playoffs
At Whitesboro
Smithville 5, Battiest 3, Battiest eliminated from plaoyffs
Whitesboro 12, Smithville 3, Whitesboro advances to regionals, Smithville eliminated from playoffs
Saturday
Regular Season
Oktaha 5, Red Oak 0
Dale 11, Red Oak 1
Playoffs
Class A District Tournament at Wister
Wister 7, Rattan 2, Wister advances to regionals, Rattan eliminated from playoffs

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

