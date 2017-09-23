Friday/Saturday High School Fall Baseball Scores

Friday

Class A District Tournament

At Wister

Wister 6, Howe 5, Howe eliminated from playoffs

Wister 5, Rattan 4, 11 inn.

Class B District Tournaments

At Buffalo Valley

McCurtain 10, Buffalo Valley 7, Buffalo Valley eliminated from playoffs

Leflore 6, McCurtain 0, Leflore advances to regionals, McCurtain eliminated from playoffs

At Whitesboro

Smithville 5, Battiest 3, Battiest eliminated from plaoyffs

Whitesboro 12, Smithville 3, Whitesboro advances to regionals, Smithville eliminated from playoffs

Saturday

Regular Season

Oktaha 5, Red Oak 0

Dale 11, Red Oak 1

Playoffs

Class A District Tournament at Wister

Wister 7, Rattan 2, Wister advances to regionals, Rattan eliminated from playoffs

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley