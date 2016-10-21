Fundraiser

Members of the Poteau High School National Honor Society display different signs about its fundraiser next week, which is giving away four VIP seats for Friday night's Senior Night game. The seats will be elevated and comfortable as well as complimentary snacks available. For additional information or to buy chances at the seats, call the high school at (918) 647-7716 and ask for Pat Shelton or Alicia Hoffman. Photo by Pat Shelton
Friday, October 21, 2016

Category: