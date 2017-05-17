Fundraiser slated for burn victim

Local residents are planning a fundraising event to help with medical costs facing the family of a young burn victim.

Chelsea Spearman, 10, was burned accidentally May 4 when a controlled brush fire got out of hand, according to friends. She was taken to the burn center at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa with severe burns on her right arm and hand, requiring skins grafts two days later, according to Jim Berngen, who is helping organize the benefit.

Chelsea, the daughter of Milynda and Billy Spearman, owner of Sidewinder Signs in Poteau, was released from the hospital on May 12, Berngen said.

The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14 in front of Sidewinder Signs, 2409 N. Broadway. The event will include $5 burgers grilled by Arvest Bank employees and event T-shirts for $10, he said.

Anyone buying a burger or shirt will be entered into a drawing for a handmade Damascus steel folding knife with sheath, Berngen said. All proceeds will go to the Spearman family.