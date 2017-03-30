Gas prices again on the decline

Gas prices in Oklahoma are again on the decline, reports from AAA Oklahoma show. As of Monday, AAA reported the state average for self-service regular gasoline fell a nickel in the last two weeks, down to $2.06 per gallon. It is the fifth-lowest state average in the nation.

“On Sunday, a joint committee of ministers representing OPEC and non-OPEC countries asked the OPEC Secretariat to examine the market and consider a possible production cut extension beyond the original six-month agreement,” said Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma.

“As we’re all well-aware, last year these nations agreed to cut output by 1.8 million barrels a day for six months starting in January 2017. The Secretariat is expected to provide a recommendation in April, well before the current agreement is set to expire in June.”

Here is a sampling of Gas Prices from GasBuddy.com for Monday and Tuesday dates. Prices are usually inputted by consumers:

Finish Line (Poteau): $1.97.

E-Z Mart (Howe): $1.97.

Grand Slam (Pocola): $1.93.

Quik Mart (Panama): $1.93.

Bud's Country Junction (Poteau): $1.99.

The national average was $2.29 per gallon. It has declined nine of the past 10 days, AAA said.