Gas prices climb across Oklahoma

The Oklahoma average for regular gasoline has jumped 9 cents in the last two weeks, AAA Oklahoma reported.

The average as of Monday sat at $2.15 gallon in the Sooner State. It is an increase from the $2.06 average reported March 27.

“There are a lot of things putting upward pressure on oil and gas prices,” said Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma.

“With the advent of spring, people are driving more which boosts demand, refineries have begun producing more expensive summertime blends, there’s still some uncertainty over OPEC’s extension of production cuts and the market continues to be skittish over the U.S. bombings in Syria. While Syria is not a major oil producer, many of its neighbors are.”

After the missile attack Thursday, oil prices saw a drastic increase overnight, including in LeFlore County where many stations were more than $2 per gallon.

As of Monday, GasBuddy showed these prices across our county. Prices are often inputted by consumers:

• Murphy USA (Poteau): $1.97.

• Grand Slam (Pocola): $2.03.

• Sunset Corner Mart (Spiro): $1.99.

• Finish Line (Poteau): $1.97.

• E-Z Mart (Talihina): $2.15.

• Quik Mart (Panama): $2.03.