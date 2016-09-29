Gas prices projected to dip in fall months

Gasoline prices throughout LeFlore County remain below the statewide average, and AAA Oklahoma said prices may dip lower as we move into the fall months.

AAA reported a $2.02 per-gallon average for regular unleaded gasoline in Oklahoma on Monday. Its an 11 cents cheaper difference since the end of August.

In Poteau on Tuesday, prices for regular gasoline were:

Choctaw Travel Plaza: $1.92.

E-Z Mart: $1.88.

Walmart: $1.86.

Tote-A-Poke (non-ethanol): $2.23.

KP's: $1.89.

Bud's: $1.88.

The top 10 least expensive average gasoline prices across the nation, as reported by AAA., include: Texas ($1.95), Arkansas ($1.97), Mississippi ($1.99), Lousianan ($1.99), New Jersey ($1.99), Missouri ($2), Oklahoma ($2.02), Kansas ($2.06), Ohio ($2.08) and Indiana ($2.08).

Nationwide, this week's average is $2.21 per-gallon.