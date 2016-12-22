Gas prices remain low ahead of Christmas

National prices of regular gasoline might be at their highest since October, but nearly all Poteau prices remain below $2 at $1.95.

According to AAA Oklahoma, national pump prices have risen 20 of the last 21 days by 11 cents, averaging out at $2.24 per gallon as of Monday. It's 3 cents higher than a week ago, 9 cents more than a month ago and 24 cents higher than the same time last year.

AAA said prices are rising "due to market expectations of tighter availability following the announcement of an OPEC deal to cut oil production that is scheduled to start in January 2017."

On Wednesday afternoon, prices for regular gasoline were $1.95 at Poteau gas stations at E-Z Mart, Walmart, Choctaw Travel Plaza, Bud's and KP's. Unleaded prices were $2.15 at Tote-A-Poke, which has no ethanol.

“Our Oklahoma average [Monday] of $2.02 per gallon for self-serve regular is 17 cents more than it was on Nov. 22,” said Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma. “But we’re still tied with Arkansas for the lowest state average in the nation.”

Following Oklahoma and Arkansas prices, South Carolina and Mississippi came third at $2.03 each, Missouri at $2.04, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and Kansas all at $2.05 and Louisiana at $2.07 to round out the top ten least expensive averages in the nation.

Low gas prices will be a benefit to drivers across the nation aver more than 103 million Americans were projected to travel for their year-end holidays. AAA said 1.5 million more people will travel in 2016 than 2015, a 1.5 percent increase. Year-end travel is defined by AAA as this Friday up until Jan. 2.

Of those traveling, 911,300 are Oklahomans, and 91 percent will travel by vehicle, AAA said. Projections are made based on economic forecasting and research by IHS Markit.