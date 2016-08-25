Gas prices steadily increasing

The average price of self-serve regular gasoline spiked nearly 7 cents over the past week, GasBuddy reports.

The average rose 6.7 centers per-gallon over the week to give Oklahoma a $2.03 per-gallon average as of Sunday. GasBuddy performs a daily survey of 2,294 gas stations in Oklahoma.

"With the benchmark WTI crude climbing more than $8 per barrel since the beginning of the month to $48 per barrel and Brent above $50, we should not be surprised to see the average price of gas in many areas nearly 5 cents than it was a week ago," said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

Despite the increase, the gas prices source said prices on Sunday were 44.7 cents per gallon lower than they were a year ago. However, they're 12 cents higher than a month ago.

Local Poteau gas prices for regular per-gallon included on Tuesday afternoon:

• E-Z Mart: $1.93.

• Walmart: $1.93.

• Choctaw Travel Plaza: $1.94.

• Tote-A-Poke: $2.23 (no ethanol).

• Bud's: $1.93.

• KP's: $1.93.

"While wholesale gasoline prices reflect the run-up for crude, it may be short-lived since the clock is ticking on the rally for retail prices with just two weeks left before the Labor Day weekend and summer's official end," Laskoski added.

"So consumers should be prepared for modest increases this week that may actually taper off as we approach the holiday weekend."



Historical average prices for Monday's date show a vast different compared to today's gasoline prices in Oklahoma: $2.47 per gallon in 2015, $3.24 in 2014, $3.39 in 2013, $3.58 in 2012 and $3.43 in 2011.

The national average increased 3.7 cents to $2.16 per-gallon.