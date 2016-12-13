Get your letters to the North Pole by Dec. 15

Has your child written a letter to Santa? Would you like to have a response sent back from the North Pole? The deadline is quickly approaching.

To guarantee that your Santa response is in by Christmas, you need to make sure the letter is sent off immediately.

Here's how you get the North Pole postmark for your children's Santa response according to usps.com:

• Place the child's Santa letter, place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole

• Write a personalized response back to the child from Santa

• Put both letters into an envelope and address that envelope to your child

• Add the return address: Santa, North Pole to the envelope

• Make sure that there is a stamp on that envelope

• Place that envelope in a bigger envelope and address it to North Pole Postmark Postmaster 4141 Postmark Dr, Anchorage AK, 99530-9998

The USPS gave these helpful tips on their website.

• To save paper, write on the back of your child’s letter. If you keep them together, your child will also be able to recall what he or she wrote.

• When responding as Santa, make the response as personal as possible by highlighting your child’s accomplishments over the past year. For example, helping around the house, receiving good grades in a particular subject at school or participating in community service activities.

• This is a great activity for Thanksgiving that the whole family can enjoy, including parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and other caregivers.

Letters must be received by Dec. 15 to ensure that they arrive back to the child by Christmas.