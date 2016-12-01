Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Entertainment Review

Gilmore Girls- A year in the life

I don't know about you but I've been excited about a Gilmore Girls revival since the last show aired in May of 2007. I grew up loving Rory Gilmore and wanting to be just like her. She had her head in a book, a quirky sense of humor, and every cute guy she came in contact with was hers if she wanted him. She had a great demeanor and was being raised by an amazingly strong single mother.

I could not wait for a year in the life and I wasn't disappointed. This four part netflix revival goes through the four seasons of a year with the Gilmore Girls. It includes every original cast member and it really ties up everything that I have wondered about for nearly a decade. Personally, I was team Dean. All the way. Jess was too wild and unpredictable and Logan was too rich and entitled. This revival made me change my mind.

Rory eventually gets to have an interaction with all of them and the way she ends things with two of them are perfect, I couldn't ask for better endings. The third, leaves it open for them to end up together, which I see now would be the best thing for her.

The women go through the ups and downs of losing their beloved Richard, Rory's grandfather. The actor who played Richard had passed away and they honored his memory in a beautiful way.

The dynamic of the entire thing is one that women of all ages can relate to, and probably men as well. Love and conflict, ups and downs, missing friends who have moved on and ending up right back where you started because that's where you need to be.

I think that there is a point where most girls my age (20's) who grew up with the Gilmore Girls switch from being a "Rory" to a "Lorelai." Seeing the women grow up and having our points of view switched is a very interesting experience. This opinion is based on the points of view before A Year in The Life. All we had to go on was how it ended 10 years ago.

With the revival Rory came back with real world experience and heartbreaks and that is completely identifiable, switching me back to Rory. The town is so happy to have her back, but every time someone says it, Rory screams "I'm not back!" She finds it hard to accept that she's back in her small town with the same people she grew up with. Again, if you've ever gone home again, this is relatable.

Without giving anything away, I'll end with "the last four words." They bring the entire series full circle. They're heartbreaking and not what we expected when we started this journey in the early 2000's but it's what we needed to close the circle that I think we all knew was a possibility.

I highly recommend seeing Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. It leaves you wanting more while closing a whole all at the same time.