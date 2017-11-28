Giving Back to His Alma Mater

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Koda Glover, center, a former Heavener Wolf, donated $10,000 of new baseball equipment for his alma mater during Thanksgiving week. Accepting the donated equipment are Heavener baseball coaches Cody Luman, left, and Ray Glover, father of Koda. Photo Courtesy of Koda Glover
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Category: