Glover hasn’t let making the big leagues affect him

Monroe is home to about 150 people. Its name comes from the area’s first postmaster. History there traces to earlier moments, with the Choctaw nation, with treaties and migration, with all the push and pull that defined those cultural collisions. Perhaps someday, Monroe’s and LeFlore County’s history also will include a chapter on Koda Glover, the 23-year-old Washington Nationals rookie reliever who is a cultural collision in himself.