Gofund me Monday - July 10 through 17

‪Here are are the online accounts that have been set up to help those in need locally. As always, we encourage you to comment or send your links to us so that we can help spread the word for those that need help.

https://www.gofundme.com/f8382-caring-for-carter‬

"Beau and Desiray Moore are expecting there second child around the first of August. Baby Carter has been diagnosed with multiple heart defects. He will require 3 surgeries. The first surgery being a few days after he is born. With extended hospital stays for Baby Carter, this will cause a financial burden for this family. Please help this family and keep them in your thoughts and prayers!"

‪https://www.gofundme.com/433c3hc‬ This is the Jody Thompson fund page. Thompson has been in the news recently for opening his home and adopting two children.