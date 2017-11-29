Good Samaritan helps 40 families with Christmas surprise

On Monday a good samaritan walked into the Poteau Walmart and gave the layaway department 5,000 to pay off some of the layaway purchases. According to store Manager Connie Robinson, 40 layaways were

paid off by the donation.

One of those impacted by the gift was Brittany Rothermel, a mother of three from Panama. “This was a huge blessing to many families in our area,” Rothermel said. “I had a layaway that had a balance of $103 and

[Monday] I received a text stating that I owe 18 cents on my layaway.”

Rothermel said she was shocked to say the least. “I read the text over and over in disbelief. It is great to know that there are still loving, thoughtful and giving people in this world. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to this angel unknown. You are a true blessing to my family and all involved.”

Tuesday was #GivingTuesday and there were reports of similar acts of kindness from other areas of the nation, but Rothermel had a hard time believing it happened here. “When I got the text, I kept looking at it over and

over thinking, ‘This has to be fake,’” she said. “It shows that there are kind people out there.”