Haskell County Sheriff's Department receives new K-9

The Haskell County Sheriff's Department announced a new deputy to their force — K-9 Deputy Loki.

Loki was donated to the Sheriff's Department and will be partnered and housed with Deputy Billy Dickson.

Together, they will complete a K-9 handler academy and become a state certified K-9 team. Loki is a dual-purpose K-9 trained in drug detention, article detection and fugitive apprehension.

The Sheriff's Department thanked Scott Bakkala, owner of Performance K-9, for his help in the department achieving their goal to bring back the K-9 unit.