Haskell County Sheriff's Department receives new K-9
Amanda Corbin
Friday, February 17, 2017
HASKELL COUNTY
The Haskell County Sheriff's Department announced a new deputy to their force — K-9 Deputy Loki.
Loki was donated to the Sheriff's Department and will be partnered and housed with Deputy Billy Dickson.
Together, they will complete a K-9 handler academy and become a state certified K-9 team. Loki is a dual-purpose K-9 trained in drug detention, article detection and fugitive apprehension.
The Sheriff's Department thanked Scott Bakkala, owner of Performance K-9, for his help in the department achieving their goal to bring back the K-9 unit.
