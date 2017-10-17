Heavener cross country seniors glad to make history, and looking for more

SUPER SENIORS — All Heavener cross country seniors will get to run in Saturday's Class 3A State Meet, which will be at Shawnee's Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center. Front row, from left — Enrique Luna and Ramiro Cruz. Back row — Lucy Martinez, Areli Jimenez, Ana Vazquez, Yisel Martinez and Iris Martinez. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

At Saturday's Class 3A Regional Meet in Henryetta, the Heavener Lady Wolves and Wolves made history by qualifying their entire teams to this Saturday's state meet at Shawnee's Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center. The Lady Wolves will run at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Wolves at 10:15 a.m.
When the senior runners on both teams found out they had qualified their entire teams to state to make history, it moved them.

Category: