Heavener cross country seniors glad to make history, and looking for more
David Seeley
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
At Saturday's Class 3A Regional Meet in Henryetta, the Heavener Lady Wolves and Wolves made history by qualifying their entire teams to this Saturday's state meet at Shawnee's Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center. The Lady Wolves will run at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Wolves at 10:15 a.m.
When the senior runners on both teams found out they had qualified their entire teams to state to make history, it moved them.
