Four Heavener High School cross country runners, Iris Martinez and Barbara Johnson for the Lady Wolves and Nathan Binns and Maliek Lira for the Wolves, will get to run at the biggest meet of the season — the Class 3A State Meet, which will be this afternoon at Shawnee's Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center. The two Lady Wolves will run at 2:15 p.m., followed by the Wolves' duo at 3 p.m.