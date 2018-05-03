Heavener senior jumper hopes to leap his way to a state title, or two

Heavener senior jumper Jacob Hill has a shot this weekend to win state in either or both the high jump — in which he was the Class 3A regional champion last Saturday at Checotah’s Ogle Field — and the long jump, in which he was the regional runner-up.

“I feel like I have a good chance of winning this year,” Hill said. “I feel like I’ve got a shot at the gold medal in either or both event. I’m looking forward to this weekend.”