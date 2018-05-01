Heavener sophomore golfer begins second straight Journey to state today
By:
David Seeley
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
For the second straight season, Heavener sophomore golfer Journey Perdue will participate in the Class 3A State Tournament, which will be today and Thursday at Norman’s Westwood Park Golf Course.
Last year as a freshmen, Perdue finished fifth — not too bad for a first-timer. However, she believes she’s better prepared for this season’s state tournament after having played at state last year.
Category: