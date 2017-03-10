Heavener Viking Fest dates set

Get our your viking helmets — the biannual Viking Festival at Heavener Runestone Park is upcoming next month.

The two-day festival will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from April 8-9. Student day will be the prior Friday, April 7. Cost is $5 per person, per day, while those ages 5 and under are free. The festival benefits the running and protection of the park and features music, food, games, re-enactors and handcrafted goods from more than 30 vendors.

Performances will be by Black oak Shillelagh, Bear Creak Troupe, Native Souls, Einini, Whispering Spirits, Doug Russell, Timothy O'Brian's Celtic Cheer, Royal Gauntlet, Vikings of North America, Order of Wrath and Black Wolf Vikings.

Parking will be at Heavener Public School with a free shuttle running all day to and from the park. Campers can park on the festival grounds with camping $10 per tent each night.

The park is located at 18365 Runestone Road, Heavener. For more information, contact Heavener Runestone Park on Facebook or call the park office, (918) 653-2241.