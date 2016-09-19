Heavener woman injured in Sunday wreck

A Heavener woman was injured when her car ran into a semi on U.S. Highway 59 near Howe Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The accident happened about noon 1.7 miles north of Howe, according to OHP Trooper Mathew Dyer.

Mary Ford, 78, of Heavener was traveling south when her vehicle crossed the white line and hit the northbound semi.

Ford struck the rear two tires of the semi, which caused her vehicle to flip and land on its own tires. She was pinned for approximately 15 minutes until being freed by Howe Fire Department.

Ford was taken by LeFlore County EMS to Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., and was listed in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.

The semi driver, Billy Blevins White, 61, of Longview, Texas, was taken by EMS to the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau.

He was treated and released.