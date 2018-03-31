Heavener woman killed in wreck

A 76-year-old Heavener resident was killed Friday in a wreck near Heavener.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Barbara Watkins died at the scene from unknown injuries after the wreck around 5:59 p.m. on Independence Road, 2.9 miles west of Heavener.

The driver, Edward Watkins, 76, also of Heavener, was taken by LeFlore County EMS to Fort Smith Ark., where he was admitted into Mercy Hospital for a pre-existing medical condition.

The OHP report said Edward Watkins was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee westbound on Independence when he passed out and the vehicle drifted off the south side of the road at a slow speed. It then traveled down an embankment and laid over onto the driver's side. Barbara Watkins was pinned for an unknown amount of time and freed by Heavener firefighters.

Seat belts were in use but airbags did not deploy.

Trooper Matt Dyer investigated with assistance from Trooper Tim Baker and Trooper Kyle Ward.