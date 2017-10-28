High-speed chase ends in crash

A high-speed chase Thursday night ended with the suspect in the hospital after he crashed the allegedly stolen truck he was driving into a tree.

Ethan Ray Roberts, 20, of Poteau is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary, larceny of an automobile, reckless driving, endangering the welfare of a minor child, eluding a police officer, driving left of center, failure to stop or yield at a stop sign, turning into an intersection or road without proper position or without signal, no driver’s license and driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substances.

According to the LeFlore County Sheriff ’s Office report, Terence Rodgers contacted the Sheriff’s Department at 11:03 p.m. saying he saw Roberts and a 15-year-old male break into his garage and steal his 2013 GMC Sierra and head north toward Shady Point from the ABM addition.

At 11:04, Panama Police Officer Mark Jiminez attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding and it accelerated, according to the report. The chase was on from Panama until it eventually ended some 45 miles later in Gore.

Deputy Addison Entmeier joined the chase at Sunset Corner. Entmeier said in his report that he saw the truck speed through stop sign at the intersection and turn west onto Highway 9. Entmeier said he was traveling at 100-120 mph in an attempt to catch up to the stolen truck. Entmeier said the truck approached the intersection Sallisaw Y at approximately 100 mph, then turn north on U.S. 59 towards Sallisaw.

The truck allegedly continued northbound at over 100 mph in the southbound lane, almost hitting a vehicle head on. The truck was seen swerving through the grassy median back into the northbound lane at over 120 mph. According to the report, Roberts turned west onto U.S 64 toward Vian at sustained speeds of over 100 mph.

The pursuit continued towards Gore where Roberts ran a roadblock set by the Gore Police Department. Roberts entered a residential neighborhood where he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Roberts allegedly admitted having taken several Xanax prescription pills.

He was booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center on numerous charges and will face additional charges in Sequoyah County. More details available in the Saturday edition of the Poteau Daily News.