Highway roadwork project to cause traffic delays starting Monday

Drivers headed to Pocola may want to consider alternate routes after the Town of Pocola alerted LeFlore County Emergency Management of upcoming road work to start Monday.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing a section of State Highway 112 from the U.S. Highway 271 junction in Pocola to the State Highway 120 junction in Rock island.

The work will take approximately four weeks to finish. Drivers should expect delays and traffic congestion in the area.