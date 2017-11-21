Holiday Scrimmage

Poteau's Jack Buckles, left center, tries to drive to the basket against Westville defenders as teammate Jarrett Gregory, second from right, gets into rebounding position during Tuesday morning's scrimmage at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse. The Poteau basketball teams will open the seasons next Tuesday night with home games against Muldrow. PDN photo by David Seeley
