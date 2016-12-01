Home for the Holidays?

Many people are relaxing and enjoying the long weekend after having Thanksgiving meals with their families. However, there are those who haven't been able to attend a family Thanksgiving for years because they are off serving our country in one way or another.

Kylie Mobiglia is one of those who won't be coming home this year to spend time with her family. Mobiglia is stationed in Virginia, a yeoman who has been in the U.S. Coast Guard for nearly six years.

"In April I'll have been in for six years, so one Fourth of July and one Thanksgiving in that time is all I've been home for." She was in Florida at the beginning of her service but has been stationed near Virginia Beach for most of the time. "I've been home for one Thanksgiving, and that was the first one I was in [the Coast Guard]," Mobiglia said.

Her family hasn't been able to take off of work around the holidays to come visit her yet. "It's always a busy time at her work," said Mobiglia, referring to her mother.

Every year, Mobiglia wishes she could have a traditional Thanksgiving the way it was when she was growing up. "My favorite memory of Thanksgiving before I left would just be everyone getting together and getting along. We usually had two separate Thanksgivings, one for mom's side and one for dad's."

Most people who took a Poteau Daily News poll said spending time with their families was the best part of the holidays, but not everyone can enjoy that simple pleasure.

Family traditions are another big part of the season. Mobiglia said that the traditions she remembers most and continues to carry on are "no Christmas until the day after Thanksgiving and we always have green bean casserole."

While Mobiglia doesn't get to come home and see her Oklahoma family, she is married to a fellow Coast Guard serviceman, Eric Mobiglia. They do get to spend most holidays together, even if it does take a little more effort than it does for other couples.

Mobiglia said this about the holidays they get to spend with one another, "Last year we got Thanksgiving and Christmas but only because he was temporarily assigned here. The year before I went to Massachusetts for Thanksgiving and I think he came down the weekend of Christmas. Usually we can swing those two pretty easy because work mostly shuts down for those two days."

What about those times that they draw the short straw and have to work on the holiday? Some businesses have dinners for the employees or the employees get together and do something special for themselves, How does it work in the Coast Guard?

"Usually, if I was at the station for one or the other we'd all pitch in and cook meals and just relax most of the day if we could," Mobiglia said. "I do have duty on Thursday, I open the gym at noon and then stay the night. But I'm off Christmas this year."

If family can't be together during the holidays, friends are a good substitute. "If we're not at work, we have "Friendsgiving" with people. We did that last year or the year before. But for three years now, the weekend after Thanksgiving we go to Maryland to spend time with our two friends and their two kids for the weekend."