Honoring Jack

Former Poteau wrestling coach Jack Hornbuckle, center, was honored by having the wrestling room inside Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse dedicated as the Jack D. Hornbuckle Wrestling Room between Thursday night’s homecoming duals. Sharing the moment are Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg, left, and Poteau wrestling coach Chris Ford. Photo by Beth Lilley
Friday, December 15, 2017

