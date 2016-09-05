Houston stuns No. 3 OU Sooners

SEASON-OPENING LOSS — Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, left, eludes Houston defender Khalil Williams as he scores on a 32-yard touchdown run for the game's first score of Saturday's AdvoCare Texas Kickoff Classic at NRG Stadium in Houston. Photo by Toliver Hill
Kevin Gray
Monday, September 5, 2016

HOUSTON — The Oklahoma Sooners football team probably felt a lot like last year’s version of the OU men's basketball team after leaving NRG Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Both teams came away from that venue with tough losses against teams many thought they would defeat. The No. 15-ranked Houston Cougars showed why they belong in the Big 12 Conference with a 33-23 victory over the third-ranked Sooners in the season opener for both teams.

