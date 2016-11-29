How does deer season affect your holiday?

"Deer season" is a big time for most local hunters and it collides with the holidays.

The Poteau Daily News created a survey for local residents that asked how deer season affects their holiday plans. Forty-nine people responded to the survey and 28 said that they aren't affected by the collision of the events. Eleven said they weren't hunting families, two skipped the question and 13 said they work around it.

One family said, "The hunters usually go out early in the morning, then come in for lunch at noon and go back before dark."

Another respondent said, "Deer season is not a reason to skip Thanksgiving in my family."

Thousands of people hit the deer woods during the fall and winter months, hoping to get one of the approximately 1,600 deer that are harvest from the woods of LeFlore County each year. Numbers available from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation vary yearly and don't include those from illegal hunts.

LeFlore County has been rising steadily in the number of deer killed each year.

Hunting season isn't all about the meat or the act of hunting. One reader that responded to the survey said, "Back when I was younger, it mattered a lot. I remember one Thanksgiving going to my dad's deer camp. He had a huge army tent set up, pot belly and all and it was snowing, good memories."

Those who hunt or work around hunting commented that various members of their families go hunting on Thanksgiving and that they are willing to work the meal around a hunting schedule because hunting brings in meat that they enjoy. "My husband loves it and I don't complain, he provided dinner last night!" enthused one reader.