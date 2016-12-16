Howe girls, Spiro boys get top seeds for 2017 LCT

Here are the seeds for the 2017 LeFlore County High School County Tournament, which will be Jan. 16-21.

Boys — 1. Spiro, 2. Talihina, 3. Wister, 4. Poteau, 5. Leflore, 6. Howe, 7. Panama, 8. Arkoma, 9. Whitesboro, 10. Heavener, 11. Pocola, 12. Cameron, 13. Bokoshe.

Girls — 1. Howe, 2. Heavener, 3. Poteau, 4. Spiro, 5. Pocola, 6. Leflore, 7. Cameron, 8. Whitesboro, 9. Talihina, 10. Panama, 11. Wister, 12. Bokoshe, 13. Arkoma.

The sites during the first half of the week will be at LCT-host Cameron, Panama's Razorback Events Center and the Howe Gym. The semifinals and finals will be at the Stubblefield Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.