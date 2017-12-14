Howe girls, Talihina boys get top seeds for 2018 LeFlore County Tournament

The Howe Lady Lions and the Talihina Golden Tigers were named the top seeds for the 2018 LeFlore County Tournament, which will be the 86th edition. The LCT will take place Jan. 15-20, with Heavener as the host school.

Here are the seeds:

Girls — 1. Howe, 2. Pocola, 3. Poteau, 4. Talihina, 5. Heavener, 6. Whitesboro, 7. Leflore, 8. Cameron, 9. Panama, 10. Spiro, 11. Bokoshe, 12. Arkoma, 13. Wister.

Boys — 1. Talihina, 2. Howe, 3. Spiro, 4. Panama, 5. Whitesboro, 6. Poteau, 7. Heavener, 8. Wister, 9. Cameron, 10. Arkoma, 11. Pocola, 12. Leflore, 13. Bokoshe.