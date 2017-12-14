Howe girls, Talihina boys get top seeds for 2018 LeFlore County Tournament

Howe’s Kennedi Cooper, left, takes a jump shot over McCurtain defender Mattie McClellan during their game Nov. 7 at the Howe Gym. The Lady Lions were named the top seed for the 2018 LeFlore County Tournament, which will be Jan. 15-20. Photo by Holly CooperTalihina’s Kariim Byrd, left, brings the ball downcourt against Wister defender Tanner Herrington during last year’s LeFlore County Tournament semifinals at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith’s Stubblefield Center. The Golden Tigers were named the top seed for the 2018 LeFlore County Tournament, which will be Jan. 15-20. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Thursday, December 14, 2017

The Howe Lady Lions and the Talihina Golden Tigers were named the top seeds for the 2018 LeFlore County Tournament, which will be the 86th edition. The LCT will take place Jan. 15-20, with Heavener as the host school.
Here are the seeds:
Girls — 1. Howe, 2. Pocola, 3. Poteau, 4. Talihina, 5. Heavener, 6. Whitesboro, 7. Leflore, 8. Cameron, 9. Panama, 10. Spiro, 11. Bokoshe, 12. Arkoma, 13. Wister.
Boys — 1. Talihina, 2. Howe, 3. Spiro, 4. Panama, 5. Whitesboro, 6. Poteau, 7. Heavener, 8. Wister, 9. Cameron, 10. Arkoma, 11. Pocola, 12. Leflore, 13. Bokoshe.

Category: